E. coli Clover Sprouts is the Number Five Multistate Outbreak of 2020

The E. coli O103 outbreak linked to clover sprouts is the number five multistate food poisoning outbreak of 2020. At least 51 people in 10 states were sickened. Most of the patients who were interviewed said they ate sprouts at a Jimmy John’s restaurant before they got sick. The E. coli clover sprouts outbreak notice stated that those sprouts are no longer available at Jimmy John’s restaurants as of February 24, 2020.

The patient case count by state is: Florida (1), Idaho (1), Illinois (7), Iowa (3), Missouri (1), New York (1), Texas (1), Utah (34), Virginia (1), and Wyoming (1). Three people were hospitalized because they are so sick. Illness onset dates ranged from January 6, 2020 to March 15, 2020. The patient age range is from 1 to 79 years. No deaths were reported.

In the investigation, in addition to the dining out at Jimmy John’s restaurants, the FDA found the outbreak strain of E. coli O103 in samples of Chicago Indoor Garden products that contain sprouts. On March 16, 2020, Chicago Indoor Garden recalled all of their products that contained red clover sprouts.

The FDA’s traceback investigation found that a common seed lot was used to grow both the sprouts that were recalled by Chicago Indoor Garden and sprouts that were served at some Jimmy John’s restaurants. This same seed lot was also used to grow sprouts that were linked to a 2019 E. coli O103 outbreak caused by the same strain.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients sickened by E. coli infections, said, “No one should get sick because they decided to put sprouts on a sandwich for lunch. Companies are obligated to sell food that will not make people sick.”

Raw sprouts are considered a risky food, because they can be contaminated with pathogens from inside the seed itself and because the method for growing them is ideal for bacterial growth. Food safety experts advise anyone who is in a high risk group, including the elderly, pregnant women, and anyone with a chronic illness, avoid raw sprouts unless they are thoroughly cooked before serving.

The symptoms of an E coli O103 infection include nausea, a mild fever, vomiting, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody. If you have been experiencing these symptoms earlier this year, you may have been part of this E. coli clover sprouts outbreak.