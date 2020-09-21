Status of Peach and Onion Salmonella Outbreaks in United States?

by

You may have forgotten about this by now, but what is the status of the peach and onion Salmonella outbreaks in the United States? Both of those items; Wawona peaches and Thomson International red onions, are linked to multistate outbreaks, and neither investigation has been updated by the CDC or FDA in weeks.

The Salmonella Newport outbreak that is linked to red onions produced by Thomson International has sickened at least 1,012 people in 47 states. One hundred thirty six people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since August 18, 2020.

Another outbreak that is linked to the U.S. outbreak, also connected to Thomson International red onions, has sickened at least 506 people in seven provinces in Canada. Public Health Canada has updated their investigation and the case count numbers twice since the last FDA update.

Thomson International recalled all varieties of their onions on August 1, 2020, and there have been several secondary recalls of products made with those onions since then. And on August 7, 2020, the FDA initiated and investigation at Thomson International, but no information about that investigation has been released to the public.

In the Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak that is linked to Wawona peaches, there are 78 people sick in 12 states. That case count has not been updated since August 27, 2020. There have been many recalls of loose or bulk peaches, along with products made with those peaches, since then.

Companies and grocery store chains that sold the recalled peaches or products made with them include ALDI, Food Lion, Hannaford, Kroger, City Market, Fry’s, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Jay-C, King Soopers, Ralphs, Smiths, Russ Davis Wholesale, target, Walmart, and Wegmans. Other retailers may have also sold the loose peaches.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them. If you can’t tell whether or not the onions or peaches you have purchased are part of these recalls, throw them out.

The symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start feeling sick 6 to 72 hours after infection. While most people recover without medical treatment, some need to be hospitalized for sepsis, dehydration, or other complications. And even after complete recover, some people may experience reactive arthritis, endocarditis, or high blood pressure.