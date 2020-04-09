Three Enoki Mushroom Brands Recalled For Listeria Monocytogenes

by

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated outbreak information for the enoki mushroom Listeria Monocytogenes outbreak. Now three enoki mushroom brands, all imported from Korea, are recalled because they may be contaminated with the pathogen.

These three enoki mushroom brands include Sun Hong Foods, which recalled their enoki mushrooms on March 9, 2020. Those mushrooms are the only ones thus far that are associated with illnesses. On March 23, 2020, Guan’s Mushroom Company recalled their enoki mushrooms. And on April 7 2020, H&C Food Inc. recalled their product. The only recall warning that mentioned illnesses is the first, from Sun Hong Foods. All of these mushrooms were sold in 7.05 clear plastic bags with a green label.

No grocery store or restaurant should sell these mushrooms. And consumers should check their fridges to see if they have the mushrooms and discard them if they do. If you aren’t sure whether or not the enoki mushrooms you have are from those three companies, throw them away. And don’t eat any food made with recalled enoki mushrooms, even if some has been eaten and no one got sick. Bacteria can exist in small clusters in food, so not every bite may be contaminated if made with a contaminated product.

Further, the government is warning anyone who is at high risk for listeriosis avoid enoki mushrooms imported from Korea, even if they aren’t part of the recalls. Those groups include pregnant women, the elderly, the very young, anyone with a compromised or reduced immune system, and people with chronic illnesses.

No more illnesses have been reported in this outbreak since the last update on March 27, 2020. A total of 36 people who live in 17 states are sick. Thirty of those patients have been hospitalized. Four people who live in California, Hawaii, and New Jersey have sadly died.

Six of these patients are pregnant women. Two of those women suffered fetal loss.

Symptoms of listeriosis can include severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, loss of balance, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may think they only have a mild case of the flu, but this illness can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. If you start to feel sick, see your doctor.