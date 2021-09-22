Avanti Shrimp Salmonella Weltevreden Outbreak Ends With Six Ill

by

The Avanti shrimp Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak has ended after sickening nine people in four states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This investigation was closed on July 21, 2021, but reopened on August 13, 2021 when more illnesses were detected on PulseNet, the national database for pathogen isolates.

The case count by state is: Arizona (2), Michigan (2), Nevada (4), and Rhode Island (1). Patient illness onset dates range from February 26. 2021 to July 17, 2021. The patient age range is from 30 to 80 years. Of six people who gave information to investigators, three have been hospitalized, for a rate of 50%, more than double the typical Salmonella outbreak hospitalization rate.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate before they got sick. All seven people interviewed said they ate shrimp.

The outbreak was first detected by the FDA when a sample of Avanti Foods frozen precooked shrimp collected at import was found to be contaminated with Salmonella Weltevreden. Officials checked the PulseNet database and identified several people who were sickened with the same Salmonella strain, confirmed by whole genome sequencing (WGS).

And an FDA traceback investigation using purchase records from stores where patients bought shrimp revealed that the common supplier of the frozen precooked shrimp was Avanti Frozen Foods. A recall of the shrimp was first issued on June 25, 2021, and was expanded on August 13, 2021, three days after the FDA requested the expansion because they discovered more patients.

The shrimp was sold under many different brand names, including 365, Ahold, Big River, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, First Street, Food Lion, Hannaford, Harbor Banks, Honest Catch, HOS, Meijer, Nature’s Promise, Open Acres, Sandbar, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Wellsley Farms, and WFNO. And several secondary recalls of products made with the shrimp were also issued. Avanti Frozen Foods was added to the FDA’s Import Alert 16-81, which let the FDA detain product at import without physical examination.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include fever and chills, nausea and vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after infection. And while most people recover without medical intervention, some can experience long term health complications such as endocarditis and reactive arthritis.

If you have eaten shrimp and have experienced these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Avanti shrimp Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak.