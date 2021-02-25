CDC: Do Not Eat El Abuelito Cheese For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

The CDC is joining the FDA in warning the public: do not eat El Abuelito cheese because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The cheese is linked, through whole genome sequencing testing, to the outbreak strain of Listeria that has sickened ten people in four states. Earlier this month Connecticut officials found the outbreak strain of Listeria in samples of El Abuelito queso fresco cheese that was taken from a store where an ill person bought that cheese.

The government says that other El Abuelito cheeses that were made or handled in the same facility as the queso fresco cheese have not been recalled, but officials are concerned that they may be contaminated and could make people sick. Investigators are trying to determine whether or not all cheese products made at that facility may be contaminated.

Only the El Abuelito, Rio Grande, and Rio Lindo queso fresco cheese varieties have been recalled. But you should avoid all of that company’s cheeses, including crema, made under the El Abuelito brand until more is known about this outbreak. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the CDC web site.

The case count has increased by three people to ten in the last week. The case count by state is: Maryland (4), New York (4), Connecticut (1), and Virginia (1). Illness onset dates range from October 20, 2020 to February 9, 2020. The patient age range is from less than one year to 75 years. Nine of those patients are hispanic, and six are female. Two illnesses are associated with pregnancy.

The CDC outbreak notice states, “The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 2 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented clients sickened with listeriosis infections in lawsuits against grocery stores and food manufacturers, said, “This outbreak shows the danger of consuming soft cheeses for pregnant women and people in high risk groups, and also highlights how important it is that all food manufacturers are vigilant against pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes can easily gain a foothold in many facilities. Outbreaks like these can be prevented.”

Do not eat El Abuelito cheese. If you purchased any El Abuelito cheese, throw it away. Then clean your refrigerator and any surfaces that came into contact with the cheese with a mild bleach solution. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.

If you ate any El Abuelito cheese, monitor your health for the next 70 days for any symptoms of listeriosis. It can take that long for symptoms to appear. Symptoms include severe headache, stiff neck, high fever, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may think they have a mild case of the flu when they contract this infection. But listeriosis can cause premature labor, stillbirth, miscarriage, and infection in the newborn. If you do develop any of these symptoms, see your doctor as soon as possible.