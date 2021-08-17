CDC Weighs in on Reopened Salmonella Weltevreden Shrimp Outbreak

by

The CDC is weighing in on the reopened Salmonella Weltevreden shrimp outbreak that has sickened at least nine people in four states. Three people are hospitalized because they are so sick. That is an increase of three new illnesses, one new hospitalization, and two new states since the last update in July 2021. This investigation was closed, but was reopened when more ill persons were discovered.

The case counts by state are: Arizona (2), Michigan (2), Nevada (4), and Rhode Island (1). Illness onset dates range from February 26. 2021 to July 17, 2021. The patient age range is from 30 to 80 years. Of six people who gave information to investigators, three have been hospitalized.

At least one of the newly diagnosed patients ate frozen cooked shrimp supplied by Avanti Frozen foods that were not part of the original recall the company issued on June 25, 2021. On August 13, 2021, Avanti Frozen Foods expanded their recall to include more brands, types, and expiration dates of frozen fully cooked shrimp products.

The shrimp was sold under these brands: 365, Ahold, Big River, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, First Street, Food Lion, Hannaford, Harbor Banks, Honest Catch, HOS, Meijer, Nature’s Promise, Open Acres, Sandbar, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Wellsley Farms, and WFNO. The shrimp was sold nationwide in stores from November 2020 to May 2021, but may have been sold in stores more recently.

Please look at the recall lists and check your freezer carefully to see if you have any of these recalled products. If you do, throw them away in a secure double wrapped package so other people can’t access them. You can also take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Then wash items and surfaces that may have come into contact with the shrimp or their packaging with hot soapy water. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these items.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. These symtpoms usually start 6 to 72 hours after infection. Most people recover on their own without medical care, but some become sick enough, with sepsis or dehydration, to need hospitalization.

If you ate any of the recalled products and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this reopened Salmonella Weltevreden shrimp outbreak.