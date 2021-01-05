FDA Declares Salmonella Paratyphi Outbreak Over With 18 Sick

by

On its Outbreak Investigation Table, the FDA has declared the Salmonella Paratyphi outbreak that may be partially associated with Nekter Juice Bar in Woodbury, Minnesota, over after sickening 18 people overall. Ten illnesses were confirmed in Minnesota and the eight other illnesses are in three other states, according to the FDA. On that table, the product or products linked to illnesses are officially “not yet identified.”

The Minnesota Department of Health told Food Poisoning Bulletin on November 19, 2020 that they only knew of the ten illnesses in Minnesota. The FDA told us that the CDC doesn’t have enough evidence in their investigation of this outbreak to issue advice to the general public about any food or location to avoid.

The patients who live in Minnesota told public health officials that they consumed juices and smoothies and bowls at Nekter Juice Bar at that restaurant in September 2020 before they got sick. We don’t know if any food has tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Paratyphi.

The ingredients that were used to prepare those foods at Nekter allegedly included fresh vegetables and fruits, coconut flakes, hemp hearts, agave nectar, giro berries, and granola. The FDA could not identify any food that was contaminated with the outbreak strain.

Symptoms of Salmonella Paratyphi infection include nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually get sick a few hours to a few days after consuming food that is contaminated with the pathogen.

If you have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You could be part of this Salmonella Paratyphi outbreak.