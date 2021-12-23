FDA Info on Deadly Dole Listeria Outbreak, With 16 Sickened

by

The FDA has released information about the deadly Dole Listeria outbreak that has sickened at least 16 people in 13 states and killed two as of December 22, 2021. The CDC investigated this outbreak in 2019 and 2020 but was not able to gather enough information to name a brand or products. The investigation was reopened in November 2021 when four new illnesses were reported.

In October 2021, the Georgia Department of Agriculture collected a product sample of prepackaged salad mix from a grocery store. That sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. A recall was issued by Dole in October 2021. Those products are now past their “Best if Used By” dates.

That positive sample was sent for whole genome sequencing, and when the analysis was completed, the pathogen was a match to the outbreak strain. FDA is currently inspecting the facility that produced that positive product.

As a result of that analysis and the investigation, Dole has agreed to voluntarily suspend operations at their Bessemer City, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona facilities and has voluntarily recalled all products and brands from those facilities. The salads have production lot codes that begin with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right hand corner of the package. The best if used by dates for the recalled salads are from November 30, 2021 to January 8, 2022. The recall does not include whole head packaged lettuce.

Check your refrigerator carefully to see if you have purchased any of these recalled salads. If you did, discard them immediately and clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill pathogens.

The patient case count in this outbreak is: Idaho (1), Iowa (2), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (1), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (2), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Texas (2), Utah (1), and Wisconsin (1). Illness onset dates range from August 16, 2014 to October 17, 2021. One case occurred in 2014 and the remaining cases occurred between 2018 and 2021.

The patient age range is from 50 to 94 years. Twelve people have been hospitalized, for a rate of 75%. Two people, who lived in Michigan and Wisconsin, have sadly died.

If you ate any of these salad products and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You could be part of this deadly Dole Listeria outbreak.