Hardie’s Crabmeat Salmonella Outbreak in Maine Sickens Five

A Hardie’s crabmeat Salmonella outbreak in Maine has sickened five people, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC). Four of the patients live in Maine, and one patient lives in New Hampshire. Two people were hospitalized because they were so sick.

An investigation launched by the Maine CDC and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry found that the crabmeat was most likely contaminated during preparation and packaging. According to the press release, the establishment’s owners have addressed investigator’s concerns about the contaminated crabmeat, and there is no evidence that crabmeat currently being sold by Hardie’s poses a risk to consumers.

Crab from Hardie’s was sold at multiple locations throughout Maine, but packages should be clearly labeled as Hardie’s. If you purchased any Hardie’s crabmeat between June 15, 2021 and August 15, 2021, you should discard it, even if you froze it or if some was eaten and no one got sick. Freezing does not destroy Salmonella bacteria.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that can be bloody. Symptoms start six hours to three days after exposure to the pathogen and people can be sick up to a week. Long term complications of this infection can include reactive arthritis, endocarditis, and high blood pressure.

If you ate that crab and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Hardie’s crabmeat Salmonella outbreak.