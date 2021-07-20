Illinois BrightFarms Salad Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Five

by

The Illinois BrightFarms salad Salmonella outbreak has sickened five people who live in Cook, DuPage, and McHenry counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The illnesses are linked to a particular recalled BrightFarms salad called Sunny Crunch.

There are nine people sickened in this outbreak: five in Illinois and four in Wisconsin, even though the CDC’s current total is at eight. The Wisconsin Department of Public Health has stated there are four people sick in their state, and one person is hospitalized. Illness onset dates range from June 10, 2021 to June 15, 2021.

The Illinois cases reported purchasing BrightFarms Sunny Crunch salad that was produced in the company’s Rochelle, Illinois facility located in the northeastern part of the state. Illinois officials are working with federal officials to determine where this salad was distributed in the state so people could learn if they may have been exposed. BrightFarms has issued a recall of many of its products.

Anyone who bought BrightFarms Sunny Crunch salad that was produced in the Rochelle, Illinois facility should not eat it. Throw the salad away after first double bagging it, even if part of it has been eaten and no one has been sickened. Salmonella bacteria can cluster in very small clumps, and not every leaf in a salad may be contaminated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with local health departments to identify additional cases and is performing lab tests. And investigators are working to see if more products may be contaminated.

After discarding the salad, any surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with it should be washed using hot and soapy water. And wash your hands thoroughly too after cleaning and after handling this product.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Illinois BrightFarms salad Salmonella outbreak.