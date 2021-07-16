Wisconsin BrightFarms Salad Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Four

by

The Wisconsin BrightFarms Salad Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least four people, not three, the number according to the CDC case count, in information in a news release that was issued by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). Current data indicates that pre-packaged salad greens produced by BrightFarms of Rochelle, Illinois are the source of this outbreak. One person has been hospitalized. Five people are sick in Illinois.

Since the investigation announcements by the FDA and CDC only have eight total patients with no hospitalizations, it may be that this new Wisconsin case has been hospitalized.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Communicable Diseases Supervisor Ryan Wozniak said in a statement, “At this time, DHS urges consumers not to purchase, eat, or serve BrightFarms branded pre-packaged salad greens. Consumers and food service establishments who have BrightFarms salad greens with any ‘best-by’ date should not eat, serve or sell any of the recalled products.”

A recall was just issued by BrightFarms, for eight of their bagged lettuce varieties that were grown in their indoor Rochelle, Illinois farm. These items were sold in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana. Please check your refrigerator for any leftover recalled BrightFarms salad products and if you have purchased them, throw them away immediately. Produce drawers and the refrigerator itself should be thoroughly cleaned with soap and water after discarding these products to kill any remaining pathogens. Wash your hands after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you have eaten any of these recalled salads and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Wisconsin BrightFarms salad Salmonella outbreak.

These symptoms, which typically appear 6 to 72 hours after infection, include fever, abdominal pain, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. While most people recover on their own without medical attention, some do get sick enough to be hospitalized, from dehydration or sepsis, which is a blood infection.