Massachusetts Plainville Ground Turkey Salmonella Outbreak Largest in US

The Massachusetts Plainville Farms ground turkey Salmonella outbreak is the largest in the nation, with 7 people sick. Overall, 28 people in 12 states are sick, with two people hospitalized and no deaths. We don’t know why so many people are sick in that state.

Three brands of raw ground turkey that officials say are linked to some of these illnesses were produced by Plainville Farms, including Plainville, Wegmans, and Nature’s Promise. Those brands were sold at Wegmans, Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford and Stop & Shop across the country. Most of the illnesses are concentrated in the northeastern United States.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that not all of the illnesses in this outbreak can be linked to those specific brands of ground turkey. An investigation has been launched, and officials are trying to find other brands that may be implicated in the illnesses.

The ground turkey in question has not been recalled, since it has not been available in stores for some time. Instead, the USDA issued a public health alert to warn consumers about these products that may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “We are happy that the government has identified some products linked to this outbreak, and hope that any other potential turkey products are quickly identified so consumers can protect themselves.”

The CDC also pointed out that this ground turkey Salmonella outbreak may not be limited to the states that have already been identified. Many people contract Salmonella infections and do not contact a doctor so are not diagnosed.

Check your freezer to see if you have purchased any of the ground turkey items in question. If you do have some, throw them away after first double bagging them. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these products.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and cramps, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start feeling ill 6 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. I you have eaten any of the products under the warning and have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this ground turkey Salmonella outbreak.