New Deadly E. coli Outbreak Causing Severe Illnesses and Hospitalizations

A new deadly E. coli outbreak has been announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of February 1, 2021, 16 people in five states are sick with E. coli O157:H7 infections. The investigation notice states that “CDC is concerned about the growing number of severe illnesses and hospitalizations in this outbreak. If you have E. coli symptoms, talk to your healthcare provider and report your illness to your local health department.”

The states where people are sick are Washington (2), Oklahoma (5), Arkansas (6), Virginia (2), and New York (1). Illness onset dates range from December 23, 2020 to January 7, 2021. Recent illnesses may not yet be reported since it can take two to four weeks to link illnesses to an outbreak. The patient age range is from 10 to 95 years.

Of twelve people who gave information to investigators, nine have been hospitalized. And three people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. One death was reported from Washington.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to find people who may be part of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing has shown that bacteria from patient isolates is closely related genetically, which means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from the same source.

Noted food safety lawyer Fred Pritzker, who has reprinted many E. coli O157:H7 and HUS patients in lawsuits, said, “the fact that the CDC has warned about the severity of the illnesses, and the fact that the outbreak is widespread is concerning. We hope that public health officials can solve this outbreak soon to prevent more illnesses.”

The CDC, public health officials in several states, the FDA, and USDA are collecting data to try to identify the source of this outbreak. Whole genome sequencing has shown that the outbreak strain has been previously linked to different sources, including the 2018 E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, ground beef, and recreational water. No food has yet been linked to this outbreak, and no recalls have been issued.

The notice tells people who have severe symptoms of and E. coli O157:H7 infection to contact their healthcare provider right away. Symptoms include diarrhea that may be bloody, fever higher than 102°F, so much vomiting you can’t keep liquids down, and signs of dehydration. It may help solve this outback if you write down what you ate the week before you got sick. You may be part of this new deadly E. coli outbreak.