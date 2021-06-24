Pure Eire Yogurt E. coli Outbreak Case Count Grows to 17

by

The Pure Eire yogurt E. coli outbreak case count has grown to 17, according to a new update by the Washington State Department of Health. One new case from Arizona, who has been infected with the outbreak strain, has been identified. All three of the Arizona cases are considered secondary infections. According to the patient age range chart, the new case is between the ages of 10 and 19.

The outbreak case count by county in Washington is: Benton (1), Clark (1), King (9), Snohomish (2), and Walla Walla (1). Three cases are in Yavapai county in Arizona. The patient age range is 0 to nine years (10), 10 to 19 years (3), 20 to 29 years (1), 30 to 39 years (1), and 70 to 79 years (1). Four patients have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, and ten patients have been hospitalized.

On May 15, 2021, the Department of Health announced a link to PCC Community Market brand yogurt that was produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The dairy issued a voluntary recall of these products and they were removed from store shelves.

The state health department only counts patients who have lab-confirmed infections that match the outbreak strain. County totals may differ from the official case count numbers. The Washington DOH is collecting data from interviews conducted by local health officials with patients about the food they ate before they got sick. In addition, they are identifying foods in common between cases and initiating traceback, and supporting partners who are testing product samples.

The symptoms of an E. coli infection usually appear a few days, up to a week, after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. People can suffer from a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, bleeding from the nose or mouth, a skin rash, unexplained bruises, and lethargy. If you or anyone you know ate that recalled yogurt and has been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Pure Eire yogurt E. coli outbreak.