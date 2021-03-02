Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

The Quaker Oats Company is voluntarily recalling Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor because they may contain soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with this recalled item.

A total of 4,550 bags are being recalled. The recalled product is Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue flavor that is packaged in 3.03 ounce bags. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 30000 31984 0, and the best before date on the product is MAY29213m21 (May 29, 2021).

No other Quaker products or flavor of Rice Crisps are affected by this recall. This product may be been distributed to retail stores in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

A food allergy can develop any time during the lifespan with no warning. Symptoms of a soy allergy typically include tingling in the mouth, itching, scaly skin, hives, swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat, wheezing or breathing difficulty, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or skin redness. Anyone experiencing those symptoms, especially for the first time, should see a doctor.