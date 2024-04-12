FDA On End of Rizo-Lopez Cheese Deadly Listeria Outbreak

by

The FDA has weighed in on the end of the Rizo-Lopez cheese deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak which was declared over by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 9, 2024. There were 26 people sickened in 11 states, 23 of those patients were hospitalized, and two patients, who lived in California and Texas, died.

There were many secondary recalls issued as a result of this outbreak. The recalled dairy products, including queso fresh and cotija cheese, and products made with those items were sold under these brand names: Bright Farms, Campesino, Casa Cardenas, Dole, Don Francisco, Don Pancho, Dos Ranchitos, El Huache, Food City, Fresh & Ready Foods, Fresh Express, H-E-B, Jack & Olive, La Ordena, Marketside, Maverick Foods, President’s Choice, Ready Pac Bistro, Rio Grande, Rizo Bros, Rico, Rojos, San Carlos, Santa Maria, Sprig & Sprout (S&S), The Perfect Bite Co.,Tio Francisco, Trader Joe’s, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

Some of the recalled items include meal kits, yogurt, and crema. Stores where these products were sold included: Albertsons, Bristol Farms, Carrs-Safeway, Costco, Eagle, Lucky, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Save Mart, Shaw’s, Sprouts (S&S), Star Market, Stater Bros. Markets, Tom Thumb, and Vons. The products were sold nationwide.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer carefully to see if you purchased any of these recalled products. If you did, throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you froze food without the original packaging and don’t know if it’s part of this recall, throw it away. Then clean your fridge or refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these food items.

If you ate any of the recalled items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Most people suffer from nausea and diarrhea. if the illness progresses to the more serious form, symptoms may include severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, and confusion. If you do get sick, see your doctor.