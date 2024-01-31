Deadly HMC Farms Peach Plum Nectarine Listeria Outbreak Ends

by

The deadly HMC Farms peach, plum, and nectarine Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has ended with 11 people sick in seven states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One death was reported in California. The peaches were also sold under the brand name Signature Farms.

The case count by state is: California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (3), Illinois (1), Kansas (1), Michigan (1), and Ohio (1). The patient age range is from 30 to 80 years. Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2018 to August 16, 2023. Of ten people who gave information to investigators, all have been hospitalized. One death was reported from California. One person suffered preterm labor.

In interviews with public health officials, seven people all said they ate peaches, nectarines, or plums before they got sick. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient isolates were closely related genetically. This suggests that the patients got sick from eating the same food.

On October 23, 2023, the FDA collected a sample of HMC Farms peaches for testing and found Listeria monocytogenes. On November 6, 2023, whole genome sequencing showed that the bacteria in the peaches was closely related genetically to the bacteria taken from ill persons. That means that people likely got sick from eating those peaches.

If you bought these recalled stone fruits and froze them for later use, throw them out. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria survive the freezing process and these fruits are not safe to eat. If you aren’t sure whether or not the fruit you froze is part of this recall, discard it.

If you ate these fruits and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear, see your doctor, especially if you are in a high risk group for serious complications from this infection. You may be part of this deadly HMC Farms peach, nectarine, and plum Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.