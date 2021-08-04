Sampling Conducted in Multistate Cake Mix E. coli Outbreak

by

Sampling and analysis has been conducted in the ongoing multistate cake mix E. coli outbreak, according to an update on the FDA’s Core Outbreak Investigation Table. The government has also conducted traceback and has conducted an on-site inspection. Still, there is no word on any possible brand names in this outbreak.

Sixteen people in twelve states are ill in this outbreak. Seven people have been hospitalized, and one person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. No recall has been issued. And sadly, the median age in this outbreak is just 13, most likely because kids love to eat uncooked batter and dough.

The cake mix that is linked to this outbreak may be a national brand, since illnesses are spread all across the country, from Virginia to Iowa to Oregon. In the past, E. coli outbreaks linked to flour, the most likely culprit in this outbreak, have been connected to General Mills and ALDI, and many recalls for flour have been issued over the years. In relation to the General Mills outbreak, cake mixes, brownie mixes, bread mixes, muffin mixes, and pancake and biscuit mixes were recalled.

This outbreak highlights a warning issued by the FDA and CDC: do not eat raw flour, uncooked batter, or uncooked doughs. Flour is a raw agricultural product, and even though it may seem benign, it can contain pathogens that stay alive and can make you very sick.

Everyone should also be very careful about handling raw flour. That product can drift and fly all over the kitchen when you’re baking. Be careful to avoid cross-contamination with flour and other foods, especially those that are eaten uncooked. And clean your kitchen thoroughly after you work with flour.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, severe abdominal pan and cramps, and diarrhea that is often bloody. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, easy bruising, lethargy, and pale skin. Anyone experiencing these ingredients should see a doctor immediately. If these symptoms describe you or someone you know, you may be part of this cake mix E. coli outbreak.