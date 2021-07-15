Three New Outbreaks on FDA Table: Cyclospora, E. coli, and Salmonella

by

Three new outbreaks were announced on the FDA Table of Outbreak Investigations: One was caused by Cyclospora, the second by E. coli O121, and the third by Salmonella Typhimurium. UPDATE: One of these outbreaks, the Salmonella outbreak, has a suspect food attached to it.

In the cyclospora outbreak, at least 32 people are sick. The notice states that this number represents a subset of the total number of domestically-acquired cases of cyclosporiasis illnesses in the U.S. Traceback has been initiated, and sample analysis and testing has taken place. This is encouraging, because the FDA may know what has caused this outbreak. Stay tuned, since a recall or outbreak investigation notice may be issued soon.

In the E. coli O121 outbreak, at least 15 ill persons have been identified. No traceback has been initiated, and there has been no testing of samples yet.

In the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak, at least eight people are sick. This outbreak has been linked to BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad. No recall has been issued yet.

The FDA table is deliberately vague until the government knows more about each outbreak. The government will provide a summary of findings if there are actionable steps consumers can take.

So far this year, there have been ten outbreaks named, but only four have been linked to a specific product. Five of those outbreaks had investigation notices attached. The outbreaks that have been solved include the acute non-viral hepatitis A outbreak linked to Real Water alkaline bottled water; the Cashew Brie Salmonella outbreak, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled El Abuelito Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheese; and the Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak linked to shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods.

If you have been sickened with the symptoms of cyclosporiasis, E. coli, or Salmonella, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks on the FDA Table. Stay tuned for further information as the FDA updates these investigations.