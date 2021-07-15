July 17, 2021

BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

One of the new outbreaks on the FDA Outbreak Investigations Table has already elicited an outbreak investigation notice. The consumption of BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad is linked to a Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak. No one has been hospitalized in this outbreak and there are no deaths.

The case count by state is: Illinois (5) and Wisconsin (3). The last illness onset date was June 15, 2021. This product was distributed in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana. The BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad could have been distributed further, reaching more states. This product was made in the firm’s Rochelle, Illinois facility.

The outbreak investigation notice states that “Although it is early in the investigation, epidemiological and traceback evidence from sick people indicate that this outbreak is linked to BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad produced in Rochelle, Illinois.” Interviews with patients and shopper card records show that five people ate or bought BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad before they got sick. The traceback investigation identified the farm in Rochelle, Illinois as the likely source of this salad.

The salads in question are packaged in a plastic clamshell container labeled as “fresh from Rochelle, Il.” No recall has been issued yet. If you bought these products, do not eat them. You can throw the salads away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start getting sick 6 to 72 hours after consumption of contaminated food. If you ate thee salads and have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.

