FDA Investigation Into Shrimp Salmonella Weltevreden Outbreak

The FDA has released its initial investigation into the shrimp Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak that has sickened at least six people in two states. The frozen precooked shrimp was imported by Avanti Frozen Foods of India.

A positive import sample, along with epidemiological and traceback evidence that has come out of the investigation, indicates that this outbreak is linked to that frozen cooked shrimp. The FDA has identified a common import of shrimp that could have been consumed by these patients. The shrimp was all sold thawed at retail and is no longer available for sale.

On January 26, 2021, an import sample of Avanti Frozen Foods shrimp was collected as part of the FDA’s Import Seafood Compliance Program. The shrimp tested positive for Salmonella Weltevreden. At that time, there were no known illnesses connected to that strain. The shipment was refused admission into the U.S. and was destroyed, and the firm was added to an import alert that allows FDA to detain product without physical examination.

Then in April 2021, three isolates collected from ill people were reported to be closely related to the isolates collected from the import sample. As of June 25, 2021, there are now six clinical isolates that are genetic matches to the Salmonella collected from the imported shrimp. The FDA conducted traceback and found that there is a common shipment among four of those patients based on purchase locations and dates. The patients live in Arizona and Nevada.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits against importers, grocery stores, and food processors, said, “No food, especially ready to eat food such as cooked shrimp, should contain enough bacteria to make someone sick. We hope that this outbreak has been contained and no more patients will contract this infection.”

Avanti Foods recalled many different brands of that frozen precooked shrimp on June 25, 2021. The shrimp was sold nationwide. It is possible that some people bought the thawed shrimp and refroze it. Look at the list of recalled brands, which include Hannaford, Meijer, 365, and Chicken of the Sea, along with the lot codes, and check your home fridge and freezers to see if you have any of these products. If you aren’t sure, ask your grocer. If you do have these shrimp, throw them away immediately or take them back to the store.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have experienced these symptoms, especially if you have eaten shrimp, see your doctor. You may be part of this shrimp Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak.