The FDA says that there are twenty sickened as Jules Cashew Brie Salmonella outbreak ends. This is a huge increase from the seven illnesses that were reported in the last update on May 7, 2021. Five people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Cashew brie is a vegan alternative to the dairy product. It is typically made with raw cashews.

The case count by state is: California (15), Florida (2), Maryland (1), Tennessee (2). The FDA does not give out any information about patient age ranges or illness onset dates.

All varieties of Jule’s Foods products were recalled on April 22, 2021 because of this outbreak. The recall included three varieties of the cashew brie, an artichoke spinach dip, and vegan ranch dressing. These items were distributed to independently owned grocery stores in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Originally, there were two serotypes of Salmonella identified in this outbreak: Salmonella Duisburg and Salmonella Urbana. And two other strains, Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Chester, are also linked to this outbreak, according to this new update. Illnesses caused by Salmonella Chester have the same genetic fingerprint as Salmonella found in a sample of Jule’s Cashew Brie that was collected by the California Department of Public Health. Other strains were found in the raw and finished product samples but have not been linked to any illnesses.

Based on FDA traceback investigation and sample results, the cashews used by Jule’s Foods have been identified as the likely source of contamination. The FDA worked with the cashew supplier to make sure that these nuts were removed from the market and that corrective actions were implemented.

This outbreak is over as of July 7, 2021. There are no more recommendations about recalls or advisories for consumers, restaurants, or retailers.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody. People usually get sick six to 72 hours after they eat food contaminated with this pathogen. While most people do recover without medical care, some get sick enough to be hospitalized. And there are long term health consequences of this infection, even for those who recover fully.

If you have eaten the recalled products and have been sick with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of the twenty sickened as Jules Cashew Brie Salmonella outbreak comes to an end.