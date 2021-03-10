Three Outbreaks on the FDA CORE Investigation Table; Two Are Unsolved

by

There are currently three outbreaks on the FDA CORE Investigation Table and two remain unsolved. The first is caused by Salmonella Miami, with 64 sickened and no product or place identified. The second is an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has sickened 16 people, with no product or place identified. And the third is the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened 11 people, linked to recalled El Abuelito queso fresco cheese.

The number of identified outbreaks continues to be slow. During the pandemic last year, the number of outbreaks was at a real low, with only ten multistate food poisoning outbreaks identified in the entire year.

Two of the outbreaks have CDC investigation notices. The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has not been updated since February 2, 2021, but officials seem to be quite concerned about it. Sixteen people in 5 states have been sick, with nine hospitalizations and one death in Washington state. Three people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a life-threatening complication that is a type of kidney failure.

The outbreak strain is not new, in fact, has been linked to outbreaks caused by romaine lettuce and recreational water in the past. If you have had symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection, including a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, severe abdominal cramps, and bloody diarrhea, it’s important to see your doctor as soon as possible.

The Salmonella Miami outbreak was just declared over today. That outbreak has sickened 64 people; we don’t know which states ill persons live in, illness onset dates, the patient age range, or if anyone has been hospitalized. It is unusual to have such a large outbreak with no link to the possible cause. The investigation status is active, and traceback has been initiated, as well as sample collection and analysis. There has been no recall and no on-site inspections.

And the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been solved, although the distribution list of recalled products continues to increase. The recalled El Abuelito cheeses were sold in 25 states – 26, as of yesterday, since Rhode Island was added to the list. Of the eleven people sickened, ten have been hospitalized, and one person who lived in Maryland has died. Samples have been collected and analyzed, and on-site inspection has been conducted.

We will continue to keep you updated about the FDA CORE Investigation Table as it is changed by the government. In the meantime, continue to practice good food safety methods, learn the symptoms of food poisoning, and call your doctor if you feel sick.