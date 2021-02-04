Three Unsolved Multistate Outbreaks on USDA Investigations Table

by

There are three unsolved multistate outbreaks on the USDA foodborne illness investigation table. This is a companion table to the FDA’s Core Outbreak Investigation Table. One is a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak with an unknown source; the second is a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O145 outback that may be linked to ground beef; and the third is a Shiga toxin-producing E. coil o157:H7 outbreak with an unknown source.

The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak was announced by the CDC yesterday. There are sixteen people in five states sickened in that outbreak. The USDA and FDA are investigating, which means that any type of food could be connected to the outbreak. Nine people have been hospitalized, which is a very high rate for this type of outbreak, and one person in Washington has died. Three people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, which is a type of kidney failure. No recall has been issued, and no food has been implicated.

These types of notices are confusing to consumers. There is no guidance from any federal or state agency on how to avoid getting sick because the outbreaks are unsolved.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started last year, four multistate foodborne illness outbreaks ended unsolved. They are the three mystery E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks, and the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that was linked to unspecified deli meats with no supplier or facility named. Now these three outbreaks of food that may be regulated by the USDA, and two outbreaks of food that may be regulated by the FDA have been added to that total.

All consumers can do is follow food safety rules rigorously. It’s important to treat raw meat, poultry, and eggs as if they are contaminated, and handle them carefully. Watch for cross-contamination potential, cook the foods to safe final internal temperatures, and wash your hand thoroughly with soap and water after working with thee ingredients.

It’s also crucial that people know the common symptoms of food poisoning so they can get help from doctors if needed. Most people suffer from nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If you do feel sick, call your doctor and think about getting a test for a foodborne illness.