Deadly Dole Salad Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak Updated by CDC

The deadly Dole salad Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One more illness has been reported from Minnesota since the last update in December 2021. In all, 17 people in 13 states are sick.

The patient case count by state is: Idaho (1), Iowa (2), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (2), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Texas (2), Utah (1), and Wisconsin (1). Illness onset dates range from August 16, 2014 to December 30, 2021. The patient age range is from 50 to 94 years. Of 15 people who gave information to public health officials, 13 have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported: one each from Michigan and Wisconsin.

The actual number of people in an outbreak is most likely higher than the case count, simply because some sick people get better without medical care and aren’t tested. And more illnesses may be added to the total count, because symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear and some of these salads had best if used by dates up to January 9, 2022.

Two recalls issued in this deadly Dole salad Listeria outbreak

There were two recalls issued in relation to this outbreak: the first was the original recall on December 22, 2021 for products with best if used by dates ranging from November 30, 2021 to January 8, 2022. Those salads are associated with the outbreak. Dole issued an update on January 7, 2022, for more products that contained iceberg lettuce processed on the same contaminated equipment. Those items have best if used by dates through January 9, 2022. No illnesses have been associated with products included in this second recall.

These recalled packaged salads produced by Dole were sold under multiple brands including Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice, and Simply Nature. They include garden salads, Caesar kits, mixed greens, and other salads packaged in both bags and clamshells. The product lot codes begin with the letters B, N, W, or Y.

Testing found the pathogen

The outbreak strain was found in packaged salads produced by Dole. Dole collected samples from their facilities and equipment and found Listeria monocytogenes on equipment that was used to harvest iceberg lettuce. Whole genome sequencing conducted by the FDA determined that pathogen was the outbreak strain. And of nine patients who were interviewed by public health officials, eight, or 89%, said they ate packaged salads before they got sick. Of the three people who remembered a specific brand, two said Dole and one reported Little Salad Bar.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, include a severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, and muscle aches, often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only be mildly ill, but this infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. People most affected by this illness include the elderly, the very young, and anyone with a chronic illness.

If you ate any of these bagged salads and have been sick with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Dole salad Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.