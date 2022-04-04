Deadly Dole Salad Listeria Outbreak Ends With 18 Sick in 13 States

by

The deadly Dole Salad Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has ended with 18 sick in 13 states, 16 patients hospitalized, and three deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s an increase of one more patient in Ohio and one more death, also in Ohio, since the last update in early February 2022.

The patient case count by state is: Idaho (1), Iowa (2), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (3), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Texas (2), Utah (1), and Wisconsin (1). Illness onset dates range from August 16, 2014 to January 15, 2021. The patient age range is from 50 to 94 years. Of 16 people who gave information to public health officials, all were hospitalized. Three deaths have been reported: one each from Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Public health officials interviewed patients or their families about the foods they ate before they got sick. Of the 10 interviewed, 9, or 90%, said they ate packaged salads. Of the three people who remembered a specific salad brand, two said Dole and one said Little Salad Bar.

This outbreak was originally identified in 2019 and 2020, but the government was unable to identify the source. The investigation was reopened in November 2021 when four more illnesses were reported.

In October 2021, before the most recent investigation began, the Georgia Department of Agriculture found Listeria monocytogenes in a Dole brand garden salad as part of a routine sampling program. Whole genome sequencing identified that isolate as the outbreak strain. The salad was produced at Dole’s Bessemer City, North Carolina facility.

A root causes analysis was conducted by Dole. Listeria monocytogenes was found on equipment that was used to harvest iceberg lettuce; that was the outbreak strain. In addition, the outbreak strain was found on a piece of equipment in the company’s Yuma, Arizona facility and in packaged salads on hold that were included in the initial recall.

All Dole-branded and Dole-produced private label packaged salads processed at the North Carolina and Arizona facilities were recalled on December 21, 2021. More products containing iceberg lettuce harvested by the contaminated equipment were recalled on January 7, 2022.