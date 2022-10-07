Earth Grown Falafel Recalled For Possible E. coli Contamination

by

An Earth Grown Falafel E. coli outbreak has sickened at least 20 people in six states, according to the FDA. The outbreak announcement was inside a recall notice posted today. Two varieties of the falafel are included in this recall: Traditional Vegan and Garlic & Herb. The recalling firm is Cuisine Innovations Unlimited LLC of Lakewood, New Jersey. The products were sold exclusively by Aldi.

The recalled products are Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Earth Grown Garlic & Herb Falafel in 12 ounce packages. The product is in a bag inside a box that is marked with any of these lot numbers: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, and 1812. The products were shipped to Aldi stores after June 24, 2021. The lot number is in the “Best if used by” area on the outside flap of the box. These products are sold frozen.

The two kinds of falafel were sold in Aldi stores in these states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The 20 ill persons live in Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Illness onset dates are between July 24, 2022 and September 19, 2022. Five people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The bacteria is Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), which can cause serious illness. Most people suffer from severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea which is bloody or watery. Some people also have a mild fever, nausea, and vomiting.

If you purchased either of those products, do not eat them, even if you plan to heat them thoroughly before eating. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the Aldi where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, and have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.