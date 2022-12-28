FDA Adds NE Salmonella Alfalfa Sprout Outbreak to CORE Table

by

The FDA has added the Nebraska Salmonella alfalfa sprout outbreak to its CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. At least 15 people are sick, an increase of three more patients since the Nebraska advisory was released on December 23, 2022. The pathogen is Salmonella Typhimurium.

The FDA states, “A multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium (reference #1137) has been added to the table. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture issued an advisory regarding illnesses in their state. Preliminary information gathered by state partners indicates that patients consumed alfalfa sprouts prior to becoming ill. FDA’s investigation is underway to confirm the product causing illnesses and additional information will be provided when it becomes available.”

The Nebraska advisory does not state that there are people in other states sickened in this outbreak, so that information is new. We do not know the states involved, the patient age range, or illness onset dates. And we do not know if investigators are zeroing in on a particular brand of sprouts or the seed company that sold them. The investigation is ongoing.

There is only one other active outbreak investigation on the table at this time: The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms that has sickened two people: one in Michigan and one in Nevada. Both patients have been hospitalized. That investigation has not been updated since November 17, 2022.

If you have been sickened with the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection, especially if you have eaten raw or undercooked alfalfa sprouts, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella alfalfa sprout outbreak.