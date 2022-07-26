FDA and USDA Outbreak Tables Updated: More Illnesses

by

FDA and USDA Outbreak Tables have been updated with new information. The USDA table, which does not have as many outbreaks listed, had one outbreak of Salmonella Muenchen, with beef as a suspected source, that is now closed with no resolution.

On the FDA outbreak table, the Salmonella Braenderup outbreak that is not solved now has 70 illnesses, up from 63 on the last update. Every other outbreak remains the same. There are eight active investigations, plus the Cronobacter illnesses investigation in infants, which has been transferred to an IMG group.

The Big Olaf ice cream Listeria monocytogenes outbreak case count remains the same, with 23 illnesses, 23 hospitalizations, one death, and one fetal loss. The last illness onset date was 6/12/2022. Investigators found Listeria monocytogenes in the ice cream itself and in environmental swabs taken during an FDA inspection of the facility.

The outbreak linked to Daily Harvest French Lentils + Leeks remains unchanged. The FDA has not identified the pathogen or cause of illness in that outbreak, although tara flour may be the culprit.

Two solved outbreaks, the hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic FreshKampo and HEB strawberries, and the Salmonella Sentfenberg outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter, are unchanged. In the hepatitis outbreak, there are 18 sick in three states. And in the Jif outbreak, there are 16 people sick in 12 states.

The unsolved outbreaks include a Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ outbreak in an unidentified food that has sickened at least 14; a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in an unidentified food with 12 sick, and an adverse event linked to dry cereal with no identified cause of illness with 558 people affected. The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak in an unidentified food that has sickened 10 has been closed with no resolution.