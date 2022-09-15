History of Romaine E. coli O157:H7 Outbreaks is Long

by

With the recent Wendy’s E. coli romaine lettuce outbreak in the news, how many of these types of outbreaks have been linked to romaine lettuce in the past? Quite a few. This is a look back at the history of romaine E. coli O157:H7 outbreaks.

During the pandemic in the years 2020 to 2021, there were many E. coli outbreaks that were not solved, although a few were allegedly linked to romaine. They include three outbreaks in 2020. It was unusual that last year there were no E. coli O157:H outbreaks linked to romaine, since that history is lengthy. However, there were five food poisoning outbreaks linked to packaged leafy greens in 2021, but not specifically E. coli O157:H7.

Recent Romaine E. coli O157:H7 Outbreaks

The first is the ongoing E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that may be linked to romaine lettuce served on Wendy’s burgers and sandwiches in several states. There are at least 97 people sick, with 43 hospitalized. Ten people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. The outbreak investigation has not been updated for almost two weeks.

An outbreak in November 2019 was linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kit. Romaine lettuce was included in that salad mix, but was not definitively tied to the illnesses. Ten people were sickened.

In 2019, a secret E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that was “possibly linked to romaine lettuce” was announced by the FDA and CDC. Twenty-three people were sickened in 12 states. Eleven people were hospitalized.

Another romaine outbreak in the fall of 2019 sickened at least 167 people in 27 states. Eighty-five people were hospitalized and 15 developed hemolytic uremic syndrome. That lettuce was grown in the Salinas Valley in California.

In the fall of 2018, an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickened at least 62 people in 16 states and D.C. Twenty-five people were hospitalized and two developed HUS.

In 2018, a huge outbreak was linked to romaine lettuce that was harvested in the Yuma, Arizona growing region. At least 210 people in 36 states were sickened. Ninety-six people were hospitalized, 27 people developed HUS, and five people died.