The Wendy’s romaine E. coli outbreak case count has risen to include at least 97 sick in six states, with 43 hospitalized. Ten people are suffering from hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is an increase of 13 new illnesses, five new hospitalizations, two more with HUS, and two new states: New York and Kentucky.

The patient case count by state is: Indiana (11), Kentucky (1), Michigan (58), New York (1), Ohio (24), and Pennsylvania (2). Illness onset dates range from July 25, 2022 to August 15, 2022. The patient age range is from 3 to 94 years. Of 81 people who gave information about their health to investigators, 43, or 53%, have been hospitalized, which is a very high hospitalization rate. Ten people have developed HUS.

The true number of people who are sick in this outbreak is likely much higher than currently tabulated. Some people don’t go to a doctor when they contract this type of infection. And some recent illnesses have probably not been reported to PulseNet, since it can take up to a month before a patient is diagnosed and that information is uploaded.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who is representing clients in this outbreak, said, “It’s scary that this case count continues to increase even after romaine lettuce was pulled from restaurants in the affected states. We hope investigators can identify a source for the contaminated food so no one else become seriously ill.”

Among 67 people who were interviewed by public health officials, 54, or 81%, said they ate at a Wendy’s restaurant before they got sick. The Wendy’s restaurants where ill persons ate are in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Of 54 people who had detailed information about what they ordered, 37, or 69%, said they ate romaine lettuce served on burgers and sandwiches.

Investigators are continuing to analyze data, including traceback and sample analysis, to see if there are any other possible foods that could be the source of this outbreak. They are also checking to see if any other venues have received that particular romaine.

Still, the CDC is not advising people to avoid eating at Wendy’s restaurants or to stop eating romaine lettuce. Officials have seen no evidence that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores and in other restaurants is linked to this outbreak.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, painful and severe abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is usually bloody or watery. Symptoms of HUS, which typically appear a week or two after this infection, include little or no urination, easy bruising, page skin, lethargy, and bleeding from the nose or mouth.

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, especially after eating at a Wendy’s restaurant in those states, see your doctor. You may be part of this Wendy’s romaine E. coli outbreak.