New E. coli Outbreak and Cyclospora in Leafy Greens, Says FDA

A new E. coli outbreak is on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, and the two cyclospora outbreaks that have been closed may have been linked to leafy greens. There are now just five active outbreaks under investigation on that table.

The Salmonella Mississippi outbreak that sickened at least 103 people ended unsolved. The Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that may have been linked to cantaloupe ended with no resolution. The Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak that sickened at least 35 people ended unsolved. And the illnesses linked to Daily Harvest French Lentils + Leeks crumbles ended with no cause.

In the new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, which has sickened at least 10 people, traceback has been initiated. The E. coil O121:H19 outbreak linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel remains unchanged, with at least 20 sick in six states.

For the two cyclospora outbreaks which have ended, the FDA states, “Ill people reported eating a variety of leafy greens before becoming sick. For both investigations, CDC, FDA, and state and local partners conducted epidemiologic and traceback investigations and collected and analyzed product and environmental samples. All samples collected were reported as negative for cyclospora. Due to the lack of additional detail in the epidemiological data and the absence of supporting evidence collected from traceback and sample collection, FDA could not identify a specific product as the source of either outbreak.”

The Salmonella Litchfield outbreak that is linked to raw salmon, and perhaps other types of seafood, sold by Mariscos Bahia in California and Arizona remains unchanged. There are at least 33 people sick in three states, and 13 people have been hospitalized. A recall has been issued.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Old Europe brie and camembert cheese is also unchanged, with at least six people sick in five states. Five people have been hospitalized. A recall has been issued.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Big Olaf ice cream has not been updated since July 2022. The case count remains at 25 sick in 11 states with 24 people hospitalized. One person died, and there was one fetal loss.

If you have been sick with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.