New Listeria Outbreak Added to FDA CORE Investigation Table

by

A new Listeria outbreak has been added to the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. This table lists active, current, and closed outbreak investigations, and provides little information until there is some concrete action that consumers can take to protect themselves. We don’t know the states where ill people live, illness onset dates, or if anyone has been hospitalized. There are currently nine outbreaks that are under active investigation.

The new Listeria outbreak has sickened six people, according to the table. A product has not yet been identified but FDA inspectors are conducting an inspection at an unnamed facility, and samples have been collected for analysis.

The E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that may be linked to romaine lettuce served on hamburgers and sandwiches at Wendy’s restaurants in some states has not changed since the last update on September 1, 2022. The outbreak was first announced in mid-August. There are 97 sick, 43 hospitalized, and 10 people with hemolytic uremic syndrome.

For the Salmonella Mississippi outbreak, the case count has increased from 100 to 102 cases. No food or venue has been identified in that outbreak.

The other outbreaks which have not been solved include the Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak, with 27 sick, the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak with 70 patients, the cyclospora outbreak that has sickened 79 people, and another cyclospora outbreak that has sickened 42 people.

The illnesses linked to Daily Harvest French Lentils + Leeks frozen crumbles have not been solved. And the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled Big Olaf ice cream remains the same.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. A test will determine if you are ill with a bacterial infection. You may be part of one of these outbreaks.