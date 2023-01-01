Number 2 Outbreak of 2022: Mariscos Bahia Seafood Salmonella

by

The number two outbreak of 2022 was the Mariscos Bahia seafood Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 39 people in four states. That seafood was recalled on October 20, 2022, and included fresh salmon fillet, fresh deep skin salmon fillet, fresh salmon portions, Chilean seabass (fillet and portions), halibut (fillet and portions), tuna (fillet and portions), and swordfish (loin, fillet, and wheel).

The case count by state was: Arizona (13), California (24), Illinois (1), and Texas (1). The patient age range was from 1 year to 80 years. Of 32 people who gave information about their illness to public health investigators, 15 were hospitalized. That’s a hospitalization rate of 47%, more than twice the average for a Salmonella outbreak.

Of those 18 patients, 13 of them said they ate raw fish, sushi, or poke in the week before getting sick. Of 12 patients who remembered the details of their meal, 83% said they ate raw salmon. There were three clusters of sick people at restaurants, which is how investigators solved this outbreak. The source of the fresh, raw salmon at those locations was traced back to Mariscos Bahia, Inc.

Whole genome sequencing conducted on patient isolates found that they were closely related genetically, which means that those people likely got sick from eating the same food. The FDA also collected an environmental sample from the Mariscos Bahia venue in California and found the outbreak strain.

If you have been sick with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, especially if you have eaten raw fish or sushi, see your doctor. You may be part of this Mariscos Bahia seafood Salmonella Litchfield outbreak.