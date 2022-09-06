September 7, 2022

Wendy’s E. coli Outbreak in Ohio Has Sickened 24

The Wendy’s E. coli outbreak in Ohio has sickened at least 24 people and has hospitalized six, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Overall, at least 97 people are sick in six states: Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, and Indiana, Kentucky.

The 24 cases in Ohio are located in these counties: Wood (10), Lucas (4), Lorain (3), Cuyahoga (2), Mahoning (2), Clermont (1), Franklin (1), and Summit (1). The patient age range in that state is from eight to 82 years old. No deaths have been reported.

Ten people in this outbreak in all six states have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a complication of this type of infection that affects the kidneys, but the Ohio press release did not mention HUS.

While a specific food has not been officially linked to this outbreak, many patients reported that they ate at Wendy’s restaurants the week before they got sick. More specifically, they said that they ate romaine lettuce on hamburgers and sandwiches.

As a result, Wendy’s has pulled romaine lettuce from their restaurants in those states until more is known about this outbreak. Investigators are working to confirm whether or not the romaine lettuce is the culprit in this outbreak, and if so, if it has been sold or served elsewhere. Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce to make salads.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include possible fever, nausea, and vomiting, and the characteristic severe and painful stomach and abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea. Symptoms of HUS include little urine output, easy bruising, pale skin, and lethargy.

If you have eaten at a Wendy’s restaurant, particularly with those states, and have been ill with the symptoms of an E. coli infection or HUS, see your doctor. You may be part of this Wendy’s E. coli outbreak in Ohio.

