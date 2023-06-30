Boston’s Los Amigos Taqueria Closed Again After Inspection

by

Boston’s Los Amigos Taqueria is closed by public health officials again after failing an inspection on June 23, 2023. Dozens of patrons were sickened with Salmonella food poisoning in May 2023 after eating at the establishment, which is located at 366 Washington Street in Brighton, Massachusetts. Consumers with confirmed illness recently reported eating at this location according to the inspection report.

At that time, inspectors found multiple violations of the food code, including no sanitizer set up, certified food managers certificate was expired, wire rack shelving units that had visible rust and soil, and the interior walls and ceiling of the walk in unit with visible soil and mold-like substances.

In the latest inspection, bags of shrimp were stored in the same box as fish fillets, risking cross-contamination. Guacamole was held at 44°F, pico de gallo was held at 48°F, and corn salsa was held at 43°F in the service line. Those temperatures are within the danger zone of 40°F to 140°F when bacterial counts can double every 20 minutes. In addition, the hot holding cabinet had chicken at 110°F, and peppers and onions at 90°F.

Cutting boards for prep and at the service line were scoured and stained. Inspectors observed staff rinsing clean pans and placing them on the drying rack without sanitizing.

There is no information about how many more people are sick, illnesss onset dates, or if a certain food is suspected. The restaurant’s operations are discontinued until further investigation.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually start 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with that pathogen. Symptoms include a fever, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that can be bloody.

If you have eaten at Boston’s Los Amigos Taqueria restaurant recently and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.