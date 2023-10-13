Cantaloupe Salmonella Outbreak Solved, But No Brands Named

by

The cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak has been solved, but no brand names or farms were named, according to the FDA. There are only two active outbreak investigations on the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table at this time. Eleven of the seventeen outbreaks the FDA has investigated during 2023 have been unsolved, with no brand name, restaurant, or processor named.

The Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to cantaloupe as well as watermelons sickened at least 11 people. The FDA conducted traceback, inspected a facility, collected samples, and analyzed those samples, but could not identify a brand name or farm.

The CDC found that patients ate cantaloupe and/or watermelon before getting sick. Most of these patients lived in the Midwest. Investigators were not able to determine a specific product or source of contamination. Officials say that there is no risk to the public at this time since all suspected products are no longer available for sale.

Three environmental samples that were collected from farms in Southwest Indiana growing region were positive and matched the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport. Those farms were not named by th government. In addition, samples collected from a “farm of internet” and surrounding areas were positive for Salmonella. The pathogens on that farm match strains that caused previous outbreaks, including the 2022 outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that was potentially linked to cantaloupe. The FDA says that there are food safety concerns linked to melons from the Southwest Indiana growing region.

The other two active outbreak investigations include the Salmonella Thompson outbreak in a not yet identified product that has sickened at least 67 people, an increase of three more patients since the last update. Traceback has been initiated in that outbreak.

And finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Ice Cream House ice cream is still being investigated. At least two people are sick in that outbreak. That outbreak has not been updated since September 1, 2023.