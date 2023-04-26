FDA CORE Investigation Table Updated With New Outbreak

by

The FDA CORE Investigation Table has been updated with a new outbreak and an increase in the number of cases in the hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen organic strawberries. There are currently four active outbreak investigations on that Table.

The new outbreak has sickened at least 13 people. We don’t know where those people live, illness onset dates, if anyone has been hospitalized, or the patient age range. We also do not know the pathogen, or if it was a food sold from a grocery store or served at a restaurant that caused these illnesses.

In the hepatitis A outbreak, the case count has increased from seven to eight. Several bands of frozen organic strawberries, including Kirkland Signature, Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Made With, Meijer, PCC Community Markets, and Trader Joe’s, have been recalled in connection to this outbreak. The berries were imported from Baja California in Mexico, and the outbreak strain is the same one that caused an outbreak in 2022.

The Salmonella Infantis outbreak linked to an unspecified brand of raw flour remains unchanged, with 12 people sick in 11 states. Three people have been hospitalized. That outbreak has not been updated since March 30, 2023.

Finally, the mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak is unchanged, with at least 18 people sick in 15 states. Seventeen people have been hospitalized. No food has been identified in this outbreak. As is common in many Listeria outbreaks, the illness onset dates go back to 2018. The CDC announced this outbreak because people have recently been sickened with the outbreak strain.