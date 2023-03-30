Flour Linked to Salmonella Infantis Outbreak Sickens 12

by

Flour linked to Salmonella Infantis outbreak has sickened at least 12 people in 11 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A specific brand of flour has not yet been identified, but this is a good opportunity to remind everyone that you should not eat any dough or batter that is made with uncooked flour.

The case count by state is: California (1), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (1). Illness onset dates range from December 6, 2022 to February 13, 2023. The patient age range is from 12 to 81 years. Of 12 people who gave information to investigators, three have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 25%, which is higher than the typical 20% rate for this type of outbreak.

Of the seven people interviewed about what they ate before they got sick, six, or 86%, said they ate raw dough or batter. Flour was the only common ingredient in those items. Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient isolates are closely related genetically, which means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

Flour is a raw agricultural product and can be contaminated with pathogens. When you work with uncooked flour, be careful to clean up any spills, and wash your hands, utensils, and the countertop carefully with soap and water. Do not use raw flour to make play dough, and do not let your children eat raw cookie dough or cake batter. Keep raw flour separate from foods that are eaten uncooked.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten raw flour or uncooked dough or batter and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.

