FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table Updated

by

The FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table has been updated with more informant about the Salmonella Infantis, the Salmonella Hartford, and the hepatitis A outbreaks. There are currently just three active outbreak investigations on that table.

For the Salmonella Infantis outbreak that is linked to raw flour, an onsite inspection, sample collection, and sample analysis has been initiated. In that outbreak, there are 12 people in 11 states that are sick. The case count is: California (1), Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nebraska (1), New York (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (1). The outbreak investigation has not been updated since March 30, 2023. No specific brand of flour has been linked to these illnesses.

The Salmonella Hartford outbreak ended without, unfortunately, any resolution, even though there were 54 people sickened. Traceback was initiated, an on-site inspection was conducted, and samples were collected and analyzed, but officials could not find the food that caused these illnesses.

In the mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, 11 people in 10 states are sick, and 10 of those patients have been hospitalized. No more information is available about that outbreak, which has not been updated since February 15, 2023.

Finally, for the outbreak of hepatitis A that is linked to recalled frozen organic strawberries, an onsite inspection has been initiated. That outbreak is linked to strawberries that were imported from Baja California in Mexico. The hepatitis A strain is identical to another outbreak that took place in 2022. In the current outbreak, there are seven people sick in California and Washington.