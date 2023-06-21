FDA CORE Table Updated With Info About Cyclospora Outbreak

by

The FDA CORE Table has been updated with new information about one of the Cyclospora outbreaks and about the Salmonella Paratyphi outbreak. There are currently five outbreak investigations that are active on the table.

The cyclospora outbreak that has sickened at least 20 people is over and the investigation into the outbreak has ended. Based on epidemiological investigations conducted by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention and state and local partners, the government has determined that imported broccoli was contaminated with the parasite. All samples that were analyzed were negative for cyclospora, so investigators were not able to confirm a specific type or producer of broccoli as the source of the outbreak.

For the other outbreak of cyclospora, the case count has increased to 34 from 28. Traceback has been initiated in this investigation.

For the Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ outbreak, the case count has increased from 31 to 33. Traceback has been initiated.

The other outbreaks on the table are unchanged. The Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough remains unchanged, with at least 18 people sick in six states. The illnesses associated with morel mushroom served at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman, Montana remain the same, with 50 sick, three hospitalized, and two deaths. And the hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen organic strawberries remains the same, with nine people sick in three states.

If you have been sickened with a food poisoning illness, check these outbreaks, and then see your doctor.