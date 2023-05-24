FDA Weighs In On Papa Murphy’s Cookie Dough Outbreak

by

The FDA weighs in on the Papa Murphy’s Cookie Dough Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 18 people in six states. The cookie dough is Chocolate Chip Cookie and S’Mores Bars. They were sold at Papa Murphy’s franchises.

Twelve of 14 patients told Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigators that they ate the raw dough before they got sick. Papa Murphy’s has notified franchise owners about this issue nationwide and has stopped selling the product. They destroyed all of the doughs at all stores.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the contamination and whether more products are linked to illnesses. The case count by state is: California (1), Idaho (4), Missouri (1), Oregon (4), Utah (2) and Washington (6). Illness onset dates range from February 27, 2023 to May 2, 2023. The patient age range is from 14 to 68. Of 14 people who gave information to investigators, two have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 14%.

Raw cookie dough is not safe to eat, unless it is made with heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs. Those two ingredients have been linked to many foodborne illness outbreaks in the past several years.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. The illness typically lasts about a week. Most people suffer from fever, chills, body aches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Compilations from this infection can occur after recovery, and can include endocarditis, high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you ate raw Papa Murphy’s cookie dough and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.