A ground beef Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 16 people in four states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Many of those sickened bought the ground beef from ShopRite stores in the northeastern United States. Six people have been hospitalized because they are so ill.

The case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Massachusetts (1), New Jersey (9), and New York (5). Illness onset dates range from April 27, 2023 through June 16, 2023. The patient age range is from 0 to 97 years. Nineteen percent of the patients are under the age of five.

Public health officials are interviewing people about what they ate before they got sick. Of the 14 people interviewed, nine, or 64%, said they ate ground beef. All nine purchased the ground beef from ShopRite stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Seven of the people specifically said that they bought 80% lean ground beef products. Two people reported buying ground beef from ShopRite but couldn’t recall the type.

A routine FSIS ground beef surveillance sample collected in March 2023 was closely related to bacteria from patient isolates. The report did not state where the sample was taken.

Investigators are working to find the source of the potentially contaminated ground beef. Until then, protect yourself by handling ground beef carefully. Always isolate it in the fridge to avoid cross-contamination. Wash your hands, utensils, plate, and kitchen surfaces with soap and water after handling ground beef. And always cook ground beef to a final internal temperature of 160°F (even hamburgers) and check that temperature with a reliable food thermometer.

This outbreak is likely to grow, and may not be limited to the states mentioned. Many people do not go to a doctor when they are sickened with Salmonella infections. And illnesses may not yet be reported, since it takes weeks to determine if a person is part of an outbreak.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection take 12 to 72 hours to appear after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. People usually suffer from chills, fever, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. There are potential long term complications from this infection even after full recovery. They include reactive arthritis, high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome.

If you have eaten ground beef and have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this ground beef Salmonella outbreak.