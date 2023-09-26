Huntley High School E. coli Outbreak Sickens Nine Students in IL

by

The Huntley High School E. coli outbreak has now sickened nine students in Illinois, according to news reports. That is an increase of three more patients since the outbreak was announced on September 17, 2023. That high school is located at 13719 Harmony Road in Huntley.

The outbreak has not been solved. Officials are looking at responses to a survey sent out to students and their families, asking about exposures before the outbreak began.

The McHenry County Health Department issued a press release about the outbreak on September 21, 2023. The confirmed outbreak is caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) bacteria, which can cause serious illness. One of the complications of this infection is hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) that is a type of kidney failure.

There are no known STEC cases in McHenry County outside of this outbreak at the high school. School officials are fully cooperating with public health investigators. Students are being encouraged to wash their hands often, as this pathogen can be spread person-to-person.

In the past, E. coli outbreaks have been linked to undercooked ground beef, romaine lettuce, falafel, contact with animals such as cows and goats, and packaged salad greens.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection usually begin three to seven days after exposure to the pathogen. Symptoms include a mild fever, nausea and vomiting, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. In some patients, especially those under the age of five, hemolytic ureic syndrome can occur. Symptoms of HUS include little or no urine output, easy bruising, a skin rash, bleeding from the nose and mouth, and lethargy.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor immediately. If your child has been sick and attends that school, see your doctor. They may be part of this Huntley High School E. coli outbreak.