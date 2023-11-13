May Be 22 Lead Poisoning Cases in WanaBana Applesauce Recall

by

There are may be 22 lead poisoning cases in the WanaBana applesauce recall issue, according to the FDA. This is an increase of 15 more cases since the last update last week. The FDA and state partners are collecting and analyzing more produce samples of fruit puree and applesauce pouches. So far, the FDA has found no problems with any non-recalled products.

The case count by state is: Alabama (12), Arkansas (1), Louisiana (2), Maryland (1), Missouri (1), North Carolina (5), New Mexico (1), New York (2), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (1), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), Texas (1), Washington (1), and unknown (1). The illness report date ranges are from October 17, 2023 to November 7, 2023. We do not know the patient age ranges, although the initial report from North Carolina indicated that patients were children.

Lead is a heavy metal that can cause serious illness and health problems. There is no safe level of lead exposure. Children are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning. The metal can cause learning disabilities and lower IQ over time. Symptoms of acute lead toxicity include headache, abdominal pain or colic, vomiting, and anemia, but most children do not exhibit symptoms. If your child has consumed these products, talk to your pediatrician about having a lead blood level test. Your child could be part of these 22 lead poisoning cases.

WanaBana LLC issued a voluntary recall of all of their Apple Cinnamon fruit Puree Pouches on October 31, 2023. On November 9, 2023, the recall was expanded to include information on recalled Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches. At the time of that recall, on November 9, 2023, there were no injuries reported in relation to the consumption of the Schnucks or Weis products. These items were distributed throughout the United States as well as to Cuba and the United Arab Emirates.

This investigation has been transferred to the FDA’s Coordinated Outbreak Response Evaluation (CORE) Network for additional follow up, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local partners. The FDA is continuing to evaluate incoming reports of possible illness.