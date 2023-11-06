Miguel’s Cocina E. coli Outbreak Has Sickened 35 Patrons

by

The Miguel’s Cocina E. coli outbreak has now sickened at least 35 patrons, according to news reports. That is an increase of five more patients since the last update was issued last week. At least ten patients have been hospitalized because they are so sick. And one patient has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure.

The restaurant was closed for 10 days but has since reopened. The facility has been disinfected and all food has been replaced. In addition, staff have been given food handling training and testing.

The government still does not know exactly what caused this outbreak. It could have been contaminated food, or an ill restaurant worker could have been the source.

Those who were sickened in this outbreak ate at Miguel’s Cocina 4S Ranch location from October 6 to October 18, 2023. They started getting sick from October 13 to October 19, 2023. County health officials are investigating this outbreak, trying to find the source of the pathogen.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection usually start a few days, up to ten days, after exposure to the pathogen. People usually experience severe and painful abdominal cramps along with diarrhea that is bloody or watery. Some people may have a mild fever, nausea and vomiting.

Symptoms of hemolytic uremic syndrome include little or no urine output, easy bruising, lethargy, pale skin, a skin rash, and bleeding from the nose or mouth. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to see a doctor immediately as it is a medical emergency.

If you ate at that restaurant and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Miguel Cocina’s E. coli outbreak. Your doctor should be notified because even after recovery, you can experience long term complications from this infection that can include high blood pressure, chronic colon inflammation, or diabetes.