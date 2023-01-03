Nebraska On Salmonella Sun Sprouts Alfalfa Sprouts Outbreak

by

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is updating the Salmonella Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts outbreak. At least 16 people are sick in three states: Nebraska, South Dakota, and Oklahoma, according to the CDC.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Douglas County Health Department, Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and Three Rivers Public Health Department, are investigating a cluster of Salmonella Typhimurium illnesses.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue said in a statement, “This investigation and rapid pathway to results underscores the critical role of public health investigations. From the first individuals that reported illness to the state and local health departments that investigated further, to the sequencing performed rapidly at the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, and to the national aid from CDC and FDA, statewide and national collaboration allowed us to narrow in on the suspect product as quickly as we did. This is a great example of public health at work. The investigation is ongoing, DHHS will provide more updates as needed”

The case count is accurate as of December 29, 2022. Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts were eaten by those patients between December 4, 2022 and December 13, 2022, in their homes or at local restaurants. Eight of the patients have isolates of Salmonella Typhimurium that are closely related genetically; results from seven other patients are pending.

If you have eaten Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts and have been ill with he symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.