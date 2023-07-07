July 7, 2023

New Cyclospora Outbreak Identified on FDA’s CORE Table

A new Cyclospora outbreak has been identified on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. This outbreak is added to five other active food poisoning outbreaks that are currently being investigated by the FDA.

The new cyclospora outbreak, in a not yet identified product, has sickened at least 105 people. We do not know where those patients live, illness onset dates, or the patient age range. Sample collection and analysis has started.

There is another cyclospora outbreak on the Table, with at least 37 people sick. That outbreak is also unsolved. Traceback has been initiated.

There are two Salmonella outbreaks that are being investigated. The first is a Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ outbreak that has sickened at least 34 people. Traceback has been initiated, an on-site inspection has begun, and sample collection and analysis has started, but no product or brand has been linked to these illnesses.

The Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak that is linked to Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough is unchanged, with at least 18 patients in six states. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since May 23, 2023.

The hepatitis A outbreak linked to imported frozen organic strawberries also remains unchanged. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since June 13, 2023. There are at least nine people sick in three states. Recalled products include Great Value sold at Walmart stores, Kirkland Signature sold at Costco, Made With, and Rader Farms that were sold at HEB stores, Vital Choice, and POC Community Markets.

Finally, the deadly illness outbreak linked to morel mushrooms sold at Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman, Montana remains the same. At least 44 people were sickened in that outbreak, and two people died. Three people were hospitalized. No pathogen, toxin, pesticide, or heavy metal has been identified. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since May 19, 2023.

