New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

by

A new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has been added to the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. It joins six other outbreaks, some that have been solved, and some not.

The new outbreak has sickened at least three people. No food has been identified in this outbreak. And the FDA has not issued a recall, initiated traceback, inspected any facilities, or collected samples for testing.

The unsolved Salmonella Newport outbreak has added a new strain: Salmonella Oranienburg. In that outbreak, at least 43 people are sick, an increase of one more patient since the last update. The FDA has initiated traceback and has collected samples for testing.

The deadly Salmonella Sundsvall and Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to recalled Malichita and Rudy cantaloupes has sickened at least 117 people in 34 states. Many recalls have been issued in connection to this outbreak. The investigation has not been updated since November 30, 2023. Sixty one people have been hospitalized, and two people who lived in Minnesota have died.

The deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled HMC Farms and Signature Farms peaches, plums, and nectarines remains at 11 sick. Ten people have been hospitalized, one person who lived in California has died, and one person reported preterm labor. Recalls have been issued in relation to this outbreak. That investigation has not been updated since November 20, 2023.

The lead poisoning cases linked to recalled WanaBana cinnamon fruit purees remain at 64 sick. All of the patients are under the age of six. The WanaBana products, along with Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches, have been recalled. The FDA suspects that cinnamon from Ecuador is the culprit.

The E. coli O121:H19 outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people is still unsolved. The FDA has initiated traceback, has conducted inspections, and has collected samples for analysis.

The E. coli O103 outbreak that has sickened at least 12 people has ended. No food was identified in this outbreak.

Finally, the Salmonella Thompson outbreak linked to recalled Gills onions is unchanged, with at least 73 people in 22 states. Fifteen of those patients have been hospitalized. Recalls of Gills diced onions, along with products made from those onions, have been issued. That investigation has not been updated since October 24, 2023.