New Mystery Salmonella Infantis Outbreak Sickens 12

A new mystery Salmonella Infantis outbreak has sickened at least 12 people, according to the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There are now five active outbreak investigations on that table.

For the new mystery Salmonella Infantis outbreak, there is no recall, we don’t know where ill persons live, there is no patient age range, and we don’t know if anyone has been hospitalized. The only action that the government has taken so far is traceback.

In the mystery Salmonella Hartford outbreak in a not yet identified product, the case count has increased from 50 to 53 cases. In that investigation, traceback has begun, an on-site inspection has begun, and samples have been collected and analyzed.

The hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen organic strawberries remains unchanged, with five sick in Washington state. Two recalls have been issued in that outbreak investigation.

In the mystery Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 11 people in 10 states and hospitalized 10, there is no more information. The case count remains the same. Traceback, on-site inspections, sample collections, and analysis has taken place.

And finally, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to recalled enoki mushrooms remains the same, with three people in three states sick and all three hospitalized.

If you have been sickened with the symptoms of any of these pathogens, see your doctor. You may be part of these outbreaks.